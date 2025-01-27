Excitement as Funtua dry port receives first cargo

The Funtua Inland Dry Port in Katsina State has officially commenced operations, receiving its first cargoes amidst excitement from stakeholders, on Monday.

The development of Inland Dry Ports across the country was an initiative of the Nigerian Shippers Council, aimed at bringing shipping services closer to importers and exporters in the hinterland.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers Council, Dr. Pius U. Akutah, represented by Director Northwest Coordinating Office Hajiya Kareematu Usman, expressed the council’s excitement about the port’s takeoff.

He advised the Funtua community and businessmen across the region to leverage the economic opportunities presented by the port.

In his remarks during the occasion the Customs Controller in Katsina State, Idris Abba Aji, expressed satisfaction with the port’s readiness for operation, urging merchants to follow laid-down rules for smooth operations.

“The building, machines and all the facilities in place are up to standard, our prayer is for God to give us long life and see the development of the place,” Abba Aji said.

On his part,, the managing director of the port, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Dodo, invited importers and exporters to utilize the port’s facilities, highlighting its efficiency in receiving goods from Lagos within two days.

Dr. Umar Mutallab, chairman of the port, represented by Alhaji Tijjani Dandutse, thanked the shippers council for their commitment to the project’s success.

He revealed plans to make Funtua a business hub, having signed a memorandum of understanding with Niger and Chad Republics to facilitate trade.

The port expects to receive eight more containers in the coming weeks, promising to reduce Niger’s import time from three months to weeks.