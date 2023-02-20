✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Excitement as Burna Boy, Tems, Rema perform at NBA All-Star game

Tems, Rema, Burna Boy

Nigerian music artistes, Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema have put the country on the world map once again as they performed at the recently-held NBA All-Star game. The multiple award-winning singers thrilled the crowd with some of their hit songs while Rema performed a new song from his stable.

The superstars Rema, Burna Boy, and Tems were scheduled to perform at the halftime show of the NBA All-Star game in Utah, putting Nigerian music front and centre.

The NBA announced the news on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. However, the announcement followed Pheelz’s recent appearance at the Brooklyn Nets stadium, where he wowed the crowd with his popular singles.

On the Grammy award winner, Burna Boy’s part, he thrilled the audience with some of his hit songs like; Ye, It’s Plenty and Last Last.

Another Grammy award winner Tems, also showcased her talent during the half-time All-Star game as she serenaded the audience with her sonorous voice and hit songs.

Moreso, music star Rema delighted the audience at the basketball All-Star game as he performed one of his recently released songs, Holiday.

 

Reacting to the Nigerian music stars’ performance, tweeps have expressed excitement about the development. For instance, the Twitter user, @timiparfect noted that the development shows how much afrobeats have grown globally.

“Seeing Burna Boy, Tems and Rema perform for the NBA all-star just shows how much Afro beats have grown. Back in the days, we thought we were cool if we listened to American rap music but no one cares about that bs anymore in Africa. We have taken over music worldwide #NBAAllStar,” the user of the platform wrote.

Also, @Olamide0fficial opined that Tems gave an electrifying performance as she tweeted, “Tems delivers an electrifying performance at the #NBAAllStar Halftime Show. Superstar.”

 

 At the All-Star game, Team Giannis beats Team LeBron 184-175.

 

 

 

