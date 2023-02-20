Excitement as Burna Boy, Tems, Rema perform at NBA All-Star game

Nigerian music artistes, Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema have put the country on the world map once again as they performed at the recently-held NBA…

Nigerian music artistes, Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema have put the country on the world map once again as they performed at the recently-held NBA All-Star game. The multiple award-winning singers thrilled the crowd with some of their hit songs while Rema performed a new song from his stable.

The superstars Rema, Burna Boy, and Tems were scheduled to perform at the halftime show of the NBA All-Star game in Utah, putting Nigerian music front and centre.

The NBA announced the news on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. However, the announcement followed Pheelz’s recent appearance at the Brooklyn Nets stadium, where he wowed the crowd with his popular singles.

On the Grammy award winner, Burna Boy’s part, he thrilled the audience with some of his hit songs like; Ye, It’s Plenty and Last Last.

GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer @burnaboy performed during the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game halftime show! pic.twitter.com/ymVhv3oy7w — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2023

Another Grammy award winner Tems, also showcased her talent during the half-time All-Star game as she serenaded the audience with her sonorous voice and hit songs.

Seeing Burna Boy, Tems and Rema perform for the nba all star just shows how much Afro beats have grown. Back in the days we thought we were cool if we listened to American rap music but no one cares about that bs anymore in Africa. We have taken over music worldwide #NBAAllStar — Timilehin ➐ (@timiparfect) February 20, 2023

Moreso, music star Rema delighted the audience at the basketball All-Star game as he performed one of his recently released songs, Holiday.

Rema performing his brand new banger; HOLIDAY at the #NBAAllStar halftime show 🤩 pic.twitter.com/cCdb31RPbk — Mavin is on Holiday 🎵 (@MAVINRECORDS) February 20, 2023

Reacting to the Nigerian music stars’ performance, tweeps have expressed excitement about the development. For instance, the Twitter user, @timiparfect noted that the development shows how much afrobeats have grown globally.

“Seeing Burna Boy, Tems and Rema perform for the NBA all-star just shows how much Afro beats have grown. Back in the days, we thought we were cool if we listened to American rap music but no one cares about that bs anymore in Africa. We have taken over music worldwide #NBAAllStar,” the user of the platform wrote.

Also, @Olamide0fficial opined that Tems gave an electrifying performance as she tweeted, “Tems delivers an electrifying performance at the #NBAAllStar Halftime Show. Superstar.” Tems delivers an electrifying performance at the #NBAAllStar Halftime Show. Superstar 😍

pic.twitter.com/bA7MaZuswP — OLAMIDE 🌸💖 (@Olamide0fficial) February 20, 2023