Exchange programme: Kano conveys 158 students to 5 states

The Kano State Government has conveyed the first batch of 158 secondary students to five states under the Students Exchange Programme.

Kano State Ministry of Education conducted examinations and interviews for pupils between the ages of 10-13 years willing to enrol into the Exchange Programme Schools in the 19 Northern States of the federation and the Bilingual College, Niamey, Niger Republic.

A statement signed by the Director, Public Enlightenment, Kano State Ministry of Education, Balarabe Abdullahi Kiru revealed that the first batch of the successful candidates and some old students were transported to Katsina, Borno, Benue, Jigawa and Kebbi states on Sunday.

According to the statement, the second batch of the students under the programme are also expected to be conveyed to the remaining northern states on Wednesday 20th Sept, 2023.

It further disclosed that the present administration of Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf had provided all the required support towards ensuring the success of the programme.

The statement, however, noted with appreciation how parents cooperated with the ministry in its effort to make the programme more beneficial.

