Exam malpractice will destroy Nigeria – NECO registrar

The Registrar, National Examination Council (NECO), Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, has urged Nigerians to shun examination malpractice, warning that it is capable of destroying Nigeria as the quality of education remains the foundation for development.

He made the call at the weekend while speaking on the importance of examination at the 50th anniversary of Government Science Secondary School Izom organised by its old students.

Prof. Wushishi said the National Examinations Council was established in 1999 to break the jinx as an indigenous national examination body which started conducting performance examinations in the year 2000.

SPONSOR AD

According to him, NECO conducts five different examinations.

These include National Gifted Examinations for admission into Suleja Academy, which is a specialised school for gifted and talented candidates; National Common Entrance Examination; University Education Certificate Examination; Senior School Certificate Examination, the School Based, which is taken in different secondary schools, and Senior School Certificate Examinations, the external examination.

He said, “So far, NECO has conducted examinations for more than 35 million Nigerians. A large number of them are professors, engineers, generals and leaders.

“There is one thing, but we don’t avoid it. It will destroy us as candidates. It will destroy us as parents. It will destroy us as community leaders. It will destroy us as professionals. It will destroy us as community members of our different communities. And it will destroy us as a state. It will also destroy us as a nation. It is nothing but examination malpractice.

“We cannot develop with struggling result of education. You have first degree, first class, but you got it through magu-magu. You cannot perform anything for development. You will be keeping the certificate.”

In his remarks, the National President, IZOBA, Professor Abdulkadir Abubakar, said as their alma mater, they had seen the importance of what they got in the school in both learning and character, hence the decision to give back in kind.

The pioneer secretary, IZOBA, Malam Umar Shu’aibu, said the gathering of the old students after four and five decades was a celebration of excellence and a way to appreciate a lifetime event.

He called on the state government to prioritise science education as it is key to development.

He said the country could only develop if it laid a solid foundation for science and other related disciplines.

In his address, the special guest and Niger State Governor, Umar Mohammed Bago, who was represented by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Asabe Muhammed, noted that the school had been earmarked for extensive renovation through the AGILE intervention.

The commissioner said the school would revert to its boarding status as requested by the old students and directed that everything needed should be forwarded for necessary action.

Speaking at the dinner held by the association at Zuma Rock Resort, Senator Shehu Sani commended the old students for holding the anniversary to celebrate their successes.

He said, “What is before us is how to give back to the school that gives us the best. As science students, I can relate to that. We had the best in physics, the best in chemistry, the best in biology.