Ex Vice President Sambo calls for peaceful elections in Ghana

Nigeria’s former Vice-President, Namadi Sambo, Head of the 120-ECOWAS Long- and Short-Term Election Observation Mission, has called for a peaceful election in Ghana.

Sambo arrived in Accra on Monday, 2nd December 2024, along with the Deputy Head of Mission Baboucarr Blaise Jagne, Gambia’s former Foreign Minister.

Dr Sambo was received by Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the ECOWAS Commission, who is leading an ECOWAS Electoral Technical Support Team; Ambassador Mohammed Lawan Gana, Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Ghana and Ambassador Dayo Adeoye, High Commissioner of Nigeria to Ghana.

The Head of Mission called on all stakeholders, especially the two main political parties, to ensure peaceful and credible presidential and parliamentary elections in Ghana on 7th December 2024 to further strengthen Ghana’s proud democratic tradition.

The deployment of election observers by the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, is in line with the regional Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, relating to assistance to Member States holding elections.

An ECOWAS fact-finding mission led by Ambassador Musah was in Ghana in July to assess the level of preparedness for the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Some 18,774,259 registered voters out of an estimated population of 34.42 million will elect a new president and members of a 276-seat Parliament on 7 December in Ghana’s ninth series of elections since its return to multi-party democracy in 1992.