Ex-Speaker Salisu Buhari turbaned Iyan Daura

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Salisu Buhari has been turbaned as the new ‘Iyan Daura’.

Daily Trust reports that the turbaning ceremony was held at the weekend in Daura, Katsina State.

The governor of Katsina State, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda attended the traditional turbaning ceremony conducted by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, for members of the Salisu Buhari Daura family.

The Emir of Daura appointed the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ibrahim Salisu Buhari Daura, as the Iyan Daura alongside Gazzali Salisu Buhari as the Makaman Kasar Hausa; and Dr. Samira Salisu Buhari as the Daurama Karama.

In his address during the ceremony, the emir expressed his gratitude to Governor Radda for his dedication to community development and infrastructural projects, urging other leaders to emulate the governor’s compassion and commitment to service.

The emir also spoke about his close relationship with the late Alhaji Salisu Buhari, father of the honorees, emphasising his principle of never forgetting good deeds.

He encouraged the newly appointed traditional titleholders to continue supporting and uplifting their community as they have always done.

The President of the Senate, represented by his deputy, Senator Barau I Jibrin and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, represented by Sardaunan Rano, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, also gave goodwill messages during the event.

In his remarks, Governor Radda congratulated the new title holders and urged them to heed the emir’s counsel, particularly regarding their continued service to the community.

He also took the opportunity to offer prayers for the Emir of Daura, Katsina State and the entire nation.

Among the prominent attendees were the former Labour Party (LP) Vice Presidential candidate, Datti Baba Ahmed, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh and other dignitaries from within and outside the country.