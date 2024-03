A former senator that represented Nasarawa West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Abubakar Danso Sodangi, is dead. A family source, who pleaded for anonymity,…

A family source, who pleaded for anonymity, confirmed the demise of the former senator to Daily Trust via telephone on Monday.

According to the family source, the former senator died at about 12 midnight at the Gariki General Hospital, Abuja, where he had been battling kidney infection.

The source did not give further details surrounding his death.