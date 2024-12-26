Ex-Senate President Lawan meets Buhari in Daura

President of the 9th Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday met with former President Muhammadu Buhari in his home town of Daura in Katsina State.

Lawan, who represents Yobe North in the 10th Senate arrived at Buhari’s residence in Daura by 12:40 pm and was warmly received by the former president, according to a statement by Dr. Ezrel Tabiowo, the Media Adviser to the former Senate President.

The statement said the two political bigwigs discussed a wide range of issues. It however, did not specifically state whether discussions about the 2027 politics also shaped the conversation.

Daily Trust reports that top politicians have been meeting in recent time apparently to define and fine-tune strategies ahead of the 2027 elections.

Recently, former President, Olusegun Obasanjo held a closed-door meeting with former Military President Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar, and former National Security Adviser, Aliyu Gusau in Minna, Niger State.

Tabiowo said Lawan spoke on Buhari’s leadership of the country from May 2015 to May 2023; and commended him for his continued commitment to the development of Nigeria.

He said Lawan expressed his gratitude to Buhari for the warm reception and for continuing to provide wise counsel and guidance when needed.

“Buhari appreciated Lawan for the visit and his continued support,” the statement added.