Ex-Rep queries utilization of 13% oil derivation funds by Niger Delta governors

A former House of Representatives member from Rivers State, Dr. Farah Dagogo, has queried the utilization of the 13% derivation funds meant for oil producing…

A former House of Representatives member from Rivers State, Dr. Farah Dagogo, has queried the utilization of the 13% derivation funds meant for oil producing communities by the governors of the Niger Delta region.

He expressed concerns that the Niger Delta region has had trillions of naira, constitutionally accrued to it through 13% derivation for over 23 years, with over N600 billion of that sum already collected in the first half of 2024,

He said successive governors from the region have not been able to better the lots of the communities as the people still live in ‘ squalor, diseases and reeking with the worst and highest form of poverty.’

He pointed out that despite the seeming failure of the Federal Government, it has however not failed to actualize a steady increment in the 13 derivation to the Niger Delta governors.

“In January, N57.92 billion was released to oil-producing states. In February, it rose to N85.10 billion and in March, the Niger Delta oil producing states got N166.24 billion.

“The sums were N90.12 billion, N120.45 billion and N106.50 billion for April, May and June respectively,

“Yes, we all agree that this Federal Government has not lived up to its billing but in this instance, you have to agree that and acknowledge that these allocations demonstrate the Federal Government’s continued support for state governments, particularly in oil-producing regions, where the derivation funds serve as a critical source of revenue for addressing their unique challenges, “he added.

Dagogo, who was also a governorship aspirant, said because the amount being released for the oil communities were not being utilised for the expected purposes, the people have since developed a ‘ subconscious apathy’ to the humongous amount being released, a situation that ‘sits well with however the governor wishes to expend the fund as against its constitutional provisions’

He lamented that the story of the oil producing communities in Niger Delta region is a sad one, given that the 13 percent derivation, which is the fund set aside to assist oil-producing communities tackle infrastructural decay and degradation, is mostly mismanaged and unaccounted for by the governors, who instead of serving as its custodian rather view it as free monies

“This 13 percent derivation is the fund set aside to assist oil-producing communities tackle infrastructural decay and degradation, my emphasis on the oil producing communities! It is a constitutional requirement and what it means basically is that in sharing the federation account revenue, 13 percent should be set aside to assist the development of these oil-producing communities.

“More than two decades down the line what is there to show for the humongous monies that have come in? This is a very sad commentary as it relates to the oil producing communities of the Niger Delta. What we have instead are governors trying to impose their stooges to continue that lineage of plundering that fund. That’s the result of most in-fighting between former governors and their installed successors.

“Conduct an investigation to these areas, these oil producing communities and you will weep when you gauge their abject living conditions with what had been allocated for them. No electricity, no drinking water, no roads, total lack of basic amenities.

“Why are the Governors, who receive these fund on behalf of these communities , being very indifferent to their plight and have established a line that they would rather fill their pockets with the funds and continue to live large than commit such to the development of the communities? The answer sits well with however the governor wishes to expend the fund as against its constitutional provisions, ” he added.