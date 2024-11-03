Ex-Punch editor to begin book tour in Abuja

A former Editor of The Punch and author, Dayo Oketola, is set for the book reading of his newly published work titled, ‘The Catalyst: Nigerian Tech Evolution Through a Journalist’s Lens’.

The event will be held in Abuja on November 15 to kick start a book tour across the globe.

The book was unveiled by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other dignitaries on September 17, 2024, at the Muson Centre in Lagos during an Exaugural Lecture marking the end of Oketola’s tenure as Editor, The PUNCH.

The author expressed gratitude on the incredible support and accolades that followed the release of the book and announced an international book tour, beginning in Abuja and continuing in Lagos, Akwa-Ibom, Delta, as well as the UK, US, and Canada, among other locations.

He said, “The book reading and signing event, hosted by RovingHeights Bookstore in Abuja, will mark the start of the international ‘Catalyst Book Tour.’

“This tour will include readings, book signings, fireside chats, and interviews, serving as a platform to share insights from my 20 years in journalism while celebrating my contributions to the telecom industry’s knowledge base. It will also provide a chance to connect with friends, colleagues, critics, and fellow book lovers, both locally and internationally,” Oketola said.

He explained that the 352-page compendium structured into 14 chapters celebrated remarkable industry achievements while critically addressing the persistent gaps that hinder its full potential.

He said, “Blending personal narratives with meticulous industry analyses, ‘The Catalyst: Nigerian Tech Evolution Through a Journalist’s Lens’ offers a profound exploration of Nigeria’s telecommunications evolution, which began with the introduction of GSM in 2001, to the vibrant and competitive industry we witness today.

“It also highlights the bold initiatives that opened the sector to private investment, leading to over $70 billion in capital inflow and the creation of over 500,000 jobs in over 20 years.

“From emphasising how advancements in telecommunications, fintech, and infrastructure have catalysed Nigeria’s national development, the book delves into strategic planning and governance, showcasing successful projects that highlight the importance of foresight in harnessing technology for societal growth. Through real-life stories and case studies, readers will witness the transformative power of innovation in various sectors, from agriculture to education, among others.”

In the chapters dedicated to inclusivity in technology, the author confronts the marginalisation of vulnerable groups, particularly persons with disabilities (PWDs) and women.

By exploring initiatives aimed at fostering inclusivity, the book advocates for equitable access to technological advancements, emphasising the need for diverse voices in shaping the digital future.

According to Oketola, the book further examines the roles of regulatory agencies in shaping the telecoms and fintech sectors. It identified both the successes and failures of existing regulatory frameworks, shedding light on how these have influenced industry innovation and equipping readers with a deeper understanding of the complexities at play in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.

The author equally investigates the operational challenges faced by NigComSat-1R, Nigeria’s multi-million dollar communication satellite, while looking into the future by examining the government’s initiatives aimed at unlocking Nigeria’s digital economic potential through broadband expansion, infrastructure development, and the rise of 5G technology.

According to him, the book is a collector’s item for ICT sector stakeholders, policymakers, researchers, lecturers, STEM students, university libraries and those interested in understanding the dynamic intersection of technology, policy, and social impact in Nigeria.