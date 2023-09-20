Ex-Presidential candidate to Police: Do justice to Mohbad’s memory

The Nigeria Police have been tasked to do justice to the memory and spirit of the late rising Music Star, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known…

The Nigeria Police have been tasked to do justice to the memory and spirit of the late rising Music Star, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad by doing a thorough investigation, and ensuring that the culprits for the crime, if any do not escape the law.

A former presidential candidate, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, who made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said the death of the young man has again highlighted the terror that the grip of the underworld on our streets inflicts on society.

“I deeply sympathise with those who truly love this fallen star, who tragically is becoming louder in death than in life. He has become a “Martyr” of a cause in a unique way, Hashim said”

According to the APC chieftain the death of the rising music star, in very suspicious circumstances must be an occasion to free society from the grip of the underworld.

“As a father who has a son in Arts and Music, two years older than Mohbad, I am worried and concerned about the grip of cult leaders, on some aspects of our musical lives and entertainment as well as the control of drug lords.

“The Mohbad saga has also further highlighted the dark side of entertainment financing in the absence of a well-structured and disciplined support system for budding talents especially from poor homes,” he said.

While appealing to security operatives “to allow and protect those who are pained by this sad occurrence and who want to peacefully embark on processions and vigils, Hashim said the Police authorities must ensure above all, that Mohbad gets justice in death.

“At the root of the exploitation of talented young people is the weapon of poverty manipulated by the rich but rough and wicked. It is time to end this evil.

“Organised violence by malevolent forces should not be an excuse to deny those who are peacefully seeking justice for Mohbad the right to do so,” he said.

Daily Trust reports that the musician’s death opened a can of worms about his ordeals after leaving Marlian Record, in June. He thereafter petitioned the Inspector General of Police, IGP, over an alleged threat to his life by Sam Larry.

It was learned that the police didn’t act on the petition until Mohbad died, leading to outrage from music lovers across the country and beyond.

