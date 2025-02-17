Ex-police spokesperson appointed as Lagos CP

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of Olohundare Moshood Jimoh as the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command.
It also approved the redeployment of CP Ishola Olanrewaju Olawale who assumed duty in September 2024 as the 40th Commissioner of Police at the Lagos State Command.
A statement by the Commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, stated that CP Jimoh appeared before the Commission on Monday and that present were the Commission’s Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd, Justice Adamu Paul Galmuje, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner representing the Judiciary and DIG Taiwo Lakanu, Honourable Commissioner representing the Police.
The statement however did not say if the appointment is with immediate effect or not.
The statement read, “CP Jimoh, before his appointment, was Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority, Eastern Ports.
“Jimoh, who hails from Kwara State, was former Force Public Relations Officer and later Deputy Commissioner, Airport Police; Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Administration and Deputy Commissioner General Investigation.
“He has undergone several professional trainings which include Combat Operations Course, Mobile Training College Maiduguri; African Union Mission in Darfur Sudan; Weapons of mass destruction counter measure first responder Training Institute, United States; training on social construction and management Reform China Executive Leadership Academy, Pudong China; Training on Maritime Rescue and salvage for Developing Countries, China Maritime Academy Ningbo, China and Training on anti hijacking techniques and tactics for developing countries, Yunnan Police College kunmung, China. He was also at the Police training Institute, Seoul South Korea.”
CP Jimoh is a recipient of the Presidential award for Public Relations Personality of the year in recognition of his sterling qualities and outstanding contribution to the development and use of Public Relations by the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations.
