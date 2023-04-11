Ex-NUC Executive Secretary, Abdulkadir, buried in Abuja

The remains of former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Idris Abdulkadir were interred yesterday in Abuja. Family sources said he died…

The remains of former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Idris Abdulkadir were interred yesterday in Abuja.

Family sources said he died in the wee hours of yesterday at 78 after a protracted illness.

Abdulkadir, a professor of Veterinary Medicine, was the chairman, Board of Trustees, Zaria Education Development Association (ZEDA), a non-governmental organisation.

He was the pioneer chairman, Governing Board of the defunct Zaria Pharmaceutical Company (ZPC) Ltd, Zaria, manufacturers of the ‘ZARINJECT disposable syringes and needles.

Buhari renews two federal appointments

Watching the watchdog: Newspapers get Ombudsman

He was also pro-chancellor and chairman of the Governing Council of Kaduna State University (KASU), Kaduna.

The Late Abdulkadir was also Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

He was survived by a wife and 10 children.