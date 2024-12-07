Ex-Niger gov recommends death sentence for security agents’ killers

A former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, on Saturday recommended death sentence for any criminal who kills any personnel of the military, police and other security agencies.

Aliyu called on relevant authorities charged with the responsibility of making policies to consider his recommendation to ensure a deterrence on the rising cases of security officers’ killings.

Daily Trust had exclusively reported last week that no fewer than 229 police officers were killed in the last 22 months by different criminals ranging from terrorists, bandits, gunmen, hoodlums among others.

But the former governor insisted that there is no reason for any officer in the military or paramilitary to be killed by any Nigerian or criminal perpetrating evils in some parts of the country.

Aliyu spoke at the National Institute of Security Studies, Abuja, an institution owned by Department of State Services (DSS) during graduation ceremony for members of Executive Intelligence Management Course 17.

“I’m happy that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa is here. Although, they say the CDS or the military are not involved in issues of policies. But let me say this.

“I have not seen any country where about 38 soldiers would be killed and there will be defeaning silence afterwards. I want to recommend that anybody that kills uniform person must die!

“When people talk of patriotism, patriotism is not taken in one eye. Patriotism comes as the result of a symbiotic relationship between the government and the government.

“In the government, if I realize that the government protects me, why would I not love my government? So suddenly you hear daba, daba, here and there. No doubt about it,” Aliyu, who is the chairman of the occasion said.

Aliyu, who was applauded by the mammoth crowd, also challenged the state governors to stop blaming the federal government for security challenges in their respective states.

According to him, no competent governor should “cry” to the centre anytime there is a security challenge in his state, adding that huge sums in security votes are earmarked for governors to take care of the challenges.

He, therefore, called on the governors to take charge of their respective states, adding that they should endeavour to fund security agencies serving them adequately.

Earlier, the Director-General of DSS, Adéọlá Oluwatosin Àjàyí, said Nigeria would not experience any security issues again if all security agencies worked together the way it should be.

Àjàyí said, “Together we can we win. CDS and NSA have driven a synergy in a way I have never seen in my career. We need to work together. Our takeaway from here is that no security challenges can’t defeat us if we work together.

“Very soon all Nigerians will sleep with their two eyes closed. Thanks you, President for the direction you are taking the country. Thank you for appointing me. I will never let you down.”

Daily Trust reports that the institute graduated at least 91 participants including security agents from five foreign countries: Chad, The Gambia, Ghana, Cote’deivoure and Rwanda.

The graduation also had dignitaries in attendance including the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and the ministers of FCT, Finance and justice, Nyesom Wike, Wale Edun and Lateef Fagbemi respectively.

Others include the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa and other Service Chiefs, six former Director-General of DSS, among other top government officials.