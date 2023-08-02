Ex-NBA president, Akpata, joins labour party

As Sen Urhoghide declares for gov’ship As the 2024 governorship election in Edo draws close, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide…

As Sen Urhoghide declares for gov’ship

As the 2024 governorship election in Edo draws close, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has joined the Labour Party.

Akpata in his official twitter handle, @OlumideAkpata, said I joined the party so as to be part of the solution instead of persistently lamenting about the problem.

He said: “Quite a number of people have called/messaged me to confirm the news, currently making the rounds, that I have joined a political party.

“Yes, I joined the Labou Party in March this year and on Sunday I attended my first Ward meeting at Oredo Ward 6, in Benin-City, where I was formally introduced to members and presented with my party membership card.

“This was a major step for me and not one that I took lightly. I simply got tired of complaining about Nigeria every day and bemoaning her fate and I decided to take the plunge and to try to be part of the solution rather than agonising continually over the problem.

“This, for me, is the start of a very important journey, and it is my prayer that I arrive safely at my destination.”

When contacted on whether he would be joining the Edo State governorship race in 2024, Akpata said: “Yes, when the time comes I will be very interested.”

Edo State chairman of Labour Party, Ogbaloi Kelly, confirmed that Akpata is a member of the Labour Party.

“Our membership is swelling by everyone that comes in. It is much of a prospect for Labour

Party in our future political endeavour.”

Meanwhile, the immediate past Senator, who represented Edo South Senatorial District, Sen. Mathew Urhoghide, has declared his intention to contest the forthcoming 2024 governorship election in Edo state.

Uhroghide who was at the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council said consultations are ongoing on which party he will adopt to actualize his ambition.

He said he is joining the governorship race to forestall plans by some politicians who are determined to recycle the top position among their cronies as well as preventing it from going to ill-prepared hands following numerous aspirants emerging from Edo Central.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...