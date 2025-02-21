Ex-Nasarawa speaker lauds Tinubu for signing N/Central Devt Commission Bill

The immediate past Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Ibrahim Balarabe, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Senate for signing into law the bill establishing the North Central Development Commission (NCDC).

Balarabe, who is the chairman, Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic Damaturu, Yobe State, gave the commendation while speaking to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the region would forever remain grateful for the present APC led administration under Tinubu for the gesture.

He said President Tinubu had again demonstrated his leadership qualities in signing the bill into law, adding that the establishment of the commission will sustain peace, unity and enhance equitable development.