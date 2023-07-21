Ex-minister tasks Nigeria on economic growth, prosperity

Former Minister of Finance and pioneer Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Olusegun Aganga, has detailed how Nigeria can achieve economic growth and prosperity. He…

Former Minister of Finance and pioneer Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Olusegun Aganga, has detailed how Nigeria can achieve economic growth and prosperity.

He detailed this in his book titled ‘Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa’.

President Bola Tinubu as well as former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, are expected to attend the launch of the book in Abuja on Monday.

According to the organisers, “Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa” is a blueprint for taking Nigeria and Africa from potential to prosperity.

The book documents Aganga’s activities and experiences in and out of government. It also essentially contains recommendations requisite for Nigeria and Africa at large, to take the needed leap to enviable heights.

“This book is the culmination of my years of experience and passion for transforming Nigeria and Africa. It provides practical strategies and actionable steps for unlocking our economic potential and achieving lasting prosperity”

“Nigeria is that Jewel of Africa, and my lifelong goal for Nigeria is to achieve its true potential and be one of the world’s greatest and most prosperous countries. I have no doubt whatsoever that Nigeria has the potential to be really great. I am also persuaded that Africa as a whole is on the path to greatness,” he noted.

In his endorsement, former President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, said of the book: “A living manual for the renaissance of an eminent Africa country.”

Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa, which has its foreword written by Dr. Christopher Kolade, Nigeria’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, was recently launched in collaboration with the Royal African Society (RAS) in London at a well-attended event.

RAS, in its statement, noted the collaboration with Aganga echoed the organisation’s commitment to promoting African literature and empowering African voices.

