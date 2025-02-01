Ex-Minister: Ignorance behind opposition to Sharia Panels in South-West

Former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has contributed to the raging debate over Sharia panel in the South-West, describing opposition to it as a demonstration of ignorance.

Daily Trust reports that there has been controversy over the planned establishment of Sharia Panel in Oyo State and other states in the South-West.

In Ekiti where the panel was established, the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, summoned the Chief Imam of Ado Ekiti, Shaykh Jamiu Kewulere, and ordered the disbandment of the panel.

Some Yoruba activists have also opposed the panel, citing the secularity of the Yoruba tribe.

They argued that Sharia states are currently “theatres of war, strife, killings and kidnapping driven by crisis of faith while the Sharia states also have the highest rate of instability in Nigeria.”

But Muslim leaders have also argued that the panels being proposed were mere arbitration panels which would deal with civil matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance, among Muslims.

Speaking on the debate, Shittu in an interview on a television station stated that it is ignorance that is breeding the opposition to the panel establishment.

He said the panels have been in existence in some states for over a decade, adjudicating on civil matters among Muslims.

He said, “In Yorubaland, whether governors or the so-called Yoruba activists, their problem is ignorance of the constitution of Nigeria.

“Sharia is about fundamental human rights in relation to religion. The constitution guarantees freedom of thought, conscience and religion.

“What is the sense of two Muslims going to get married in the mosque under Sharia Law, when they want to divorce, you ask them to go to a Customary Court which may be completely made up of even Christians, animists or people who do not understand the law under which these people got married.

“Common sense dictates that the law under which you married should be the one to be used in deciding on your divorce In Oyo State, there has been a Sharia Panel and in Lagos State for more than 10 years. What crisis has it caused to anybody? Has any Christian or non-Muslims been drafted to a Sharia Court?

“These constitutional fundamental religious rights are inherent in you as a human being whether in Ekiti or anywhere, people have a right to determine under which law they manage their affairs. I expect the Muslim Community in those states would take the government or people trying to disturb their peace to court.”