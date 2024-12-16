Ex-Minister, Bolaji Abdullahi dumps PDP

Former minister of youth and sports development, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, has announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abdullahi, in a letter dated December 16, 2024, addressed to the Ubandawaki Ward chairman of the party in Ilorin, described the decision as a “difficult conclusion’ but the only ‘tenable option.”

“I write to formally resign my membership of the PDP. I have had ample time to reflect, and I have come to the difficult conclusion that this is the only tenable option for me at this time’, he said.

He thanked the leadership of the party for the opportunities he had to serve the state and the country on the PDP platform.

In a telephone interview with our correspondent on Monday, the former minister who confirmed the move, said he would announced his new party in the coming days.

“Yes, it’s true, but I am not quitting politics, far from it. However conversation is ongoing (with other parties) and in the next few days, weeks or months, we would make our decision known.

“The challenges facing the nation are enormous and it requires all hands on deck. It will be a great disservice to the country for anyone who has something meaningful to contribute to consider quitting politics” he said.

Although Abdullahi did not state the parties he’s in talks with, speculations are rife that he’s heading to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).