Ex-Lagos PDP guber candidate, Jandor, dumps party, alleges betrayal

Former Lagos governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has announced his resignation from the party, citing internal betrayal, anti-party activities and a lack of discipline.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, Jandor said his decision followed months of reflection and consultations with his family, political associates and supporters. He accused the PDP leadership at both state and national levels of undermining the collective efforts of genuine party members.

Jandor recalled that his 2023 governorship campaign faced not only external opposition but also internal sabotage. Despite significant grassroots support, he alleged that certain PDP leaders saw his candidacy as a threat to their personal interests.

He recounted being attacked six times during the campaign without a single condemnation from party leadership. He also accused former Deputy National Chairman and PDP Board of Trustees member, Chief Olabode George of openly backing another party’s candidate, while State Chairman Philip Aivoji allegedly misled voters with false claims of an alliance that never existed.

Further confirming his claims, Jandor referenced a public statement by Lagos deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, who revealed that several PDP leaders had secretly worked against their own party’s candidate. Despite this, the party failed to take disciplinary action.

Instead, he noted, Chief Olabode George was later appointed Vice Chairman of the PDP’s Disciplinary Committee—a move Jandor described as an insult to loyal members.

Declaring his loss of confidence in the PDP’s leadership and its commitment to internal democracy, Jandor said he could no longer remain in a system that rewards disloyalty. He assured supporters that his political journey was far from over and vowed to continue advocating for a better Lagos.

Although he did not disclose his next political move, he promised to consult widely before deciding on his future path.

There was no immediate response from PDP Chairman, Philip Aivoji or Chief Bode George. Calls and text messages to the chairman went unanswered as of press time.