Ex-Kwara SSG, Saka Isau, dies at 69

Former Secretary to the Government of Kwara State (SSG) and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Alhaji Saka Abimbola Isau, is dead.

Saka, a prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, died at an undisclosed hospital in Adewole, Ilọrin, on Saturday after a brief illness, Daily Trust learnt.

He was aged 69.

A close ally of former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, Isau served as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice during Saraki’s administration.

He was said to be hale and hearty a day earlier on Friday when he actively participated in a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Ilọrin Juma’at Mosque Central Working Committee.

While details surrounding his death remain unclear, a former staff member in his chamber, who preferred anonymity, said the deceased had long managed diabetes and high blood pressure.

Isau, who was set to celebrate his 70th birthday in March, is survived by his wife and four children, one of them is also a lawyer.

His burial is scheduled for Sunday, with a Janazah prayer to be held at his family house in Gaa Aremu, Ilorin.

A staunch loyalist of the Saraki political dynasty, Isau was an influential figure in Kwara politics.

In 2019, he sought the gubernatorial ticket of the Kwara State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) but withdrew in favour of a former member of the House of Representatives, Razak Atunwa.

The news of his passing has shocked the state and drawn an outpouring of tributes from political associates and residents, many of whom remember him as a distinguished lawyer, a committed public servant, and a loyalist of the Saraki dynasty.

In a condolence message Saturday night, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq commiserated with the family and associates of the deceased.

Governor Abdulrazaq said the learned silk would be remembered for his service to the state as a former SSG and Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to admit the late silk to Al-Jannah Firdaus and uphold his family upon goodness, a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, stated.

On his part, the Speaker of the 8th Kwara State House of Assembly, Prof. Ali Ahmad, described the deceased as a strong pillar in the political and legal communities.