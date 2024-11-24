✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Ex-Kaduna JNI leader, Makarfi, dies at 93

fb img 1732436104403
    By Mohammed I. Yaba, Kaduna

A respected Islamic leader and retired public servant, Alhaji Jafaru Makarfi, is dead.

Makarfi died in Kaduna at the age of 93.

Alhaji Suleman Abdulkadir, the Garkuwan Zazzau, who announced the death on behalf of the family in a statement, said he passed away on Saturday night.

He explained that the funeral prayer for the deceased will be held at 1 pm at Sultan Bello Mosque on Sunday.

Late Makarfi was a prominent figure in the Nigerian Muslim community and served as Chairman of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in the state.

He had also served as a Commissioner in the defunct Kaduna State.

He was a veteran of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), who joined the corporation in 1950 and had a distinguished career spanning over four decades.

“He was the first Northerner to hold the position of District Superintendent in the Western District of the NRC. The funeral prayer will be held tomorrow at 1 PM at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna.

“Makarfi is survived by six children.
We extend our condolences to his family, friends, the JNI, and the entire Muslim community,” the statement read in part.

