Ex-IG Arase to Unveil Books On Election, Internal Security

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Solomon Ehigiator Arase, is set to launch books on internal and election security in Nigeria.
The event scheduled for the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday, is expected to attract dignitaries from within and outside Nigeria.
In a statement announcing the event, the former police boss said proceeds from the book launch would be donated to the Solomon Ehigiator Arase Foundation in support of the scholarship foundation.
According to the organizers, the “timely” books are a product of a poll of collaborative efforts by seasoned writers and scholars who are experts in the field of election and internal security management.
Titled, “Readings on Election Security Management” and “Selected
Readings on Internal Security Management”, the two books provide
invaluable insights and perspectives on the critical issues of election
security and internal security in Nigeria.
“Admittedly, elections are a cornerstone of democracy,and their
outcome can either be functional or dysfunctional to a country’s
internal security management.
“It is crucial to ensure that elections
are free,fair and secure.
“Internal security also plays a vital role in ensuring that elections are violence-free and that the country remains safe for its citizens and external investors”, the invite added.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.