Ex-IG Arase to Unveil Books On Election, Internal Security

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Solomon Ehigiator Arase, is set to launch books on internal and election security in Nigeria.

The event scheduled for the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday, is expected to attract dignitaries from within and outside Nigeria.

In a statement announcing the event, the former police boss said proceeds from the book launch would be donated to the Solomon Ehigiator Arase Foundation in support of the scholarship foundation.

According to the organizers, the “timely” books are a product of a poll of collaborative efforts by seasoned writers and scholars who are experts in the field of election and internal security management.

Titled, “Readings on Election Security Management” and “Selected

Readings on Internal Security Management”, the two books provide

invaluable insights and perspectives on the critical issues of election

security and internal security in Nigeria.

“Admittedly, elections are a cornerstone of democracy,and their

outcome can either be functional or dysfunctional to a country’s

internal security management.

“It is crucial to ensure that elections

are free,fair and secure.

“Internal security also plays a vital role in ensuring that elections are violence-free and that the country remains safe for its citizens and external investors”, the invite added.