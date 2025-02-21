Ex-Gwagwalada council scribe heads scholarship committee

The Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT, Alhaji Abubakar Jibrin Giri, has appointed the former secretary for Local Education Authority (LEA) of the council, Alhaji Garba Jibrin Zuba, as the chairman of the council’s scholarships committee.
Giri, who made the announcement while inaugurating a nine-man scholarship committee in his office on Thursday, also announced the director of education of the council, Hajiya Zainab Mohammed as Secretary of the committee.
He said the inauguration of the scholarships committee was aimed at providing educational support to deserving indigent students of the council learning at various tertiary institutions across the country.
He said such an initiative was a testament to his administration’s commitment to promoting education and empowering the youth.
He said the committee would be responsible for selecting beneficiaries, disbursing funds, and ensuring the overall success of the programme.
Other members of the committee are Ahmad Baba, Saidu Salihu, Alhassan Adamu, Danlami Danladi and supervisory councillor for education, Yusuf Mohammed.
