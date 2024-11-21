Ex-FEDECO Scribe, Ahmadu Kurfi, dies at 93

A former executive secretary of the defunct Federal Electoral Commission (FEDECO) in the Second Republic, Alhaji Amadu Kurfi, is dead.

He died at the Katsina Federal Teaching Hospital on Wednesday at the age of 93.

He was born in 1931 and until his death, held the ‘Maradin Katsina’ traditional title in the Katsina Emirate.

SPONSOR AD

Late Kurfi was a senior civil servant at the federal level for many years. He was the deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Defence when the 1966 coup took place.

He was also a permanent secretary in the Office of the Head of Service.

Kurfi was the first executive secretary of electoral umpire FEDECO, that organised the election which brought in Alhaji Shehu Shagari as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 1979.