City News

Ex- FCT PDP chair, Alhassan Gwagwa, dies at 81

    By Abubakar Sadiq Isah & Adam Umar

The former chairman of the opposition People’s Democratic party (PDP) in the FCT, Alhaji Alhassan Gwagwa, has died at the age of 81.

A member of the deceased family, Shuaibu Ibrahim Gwagwa, said the deceased died at about 1:30 am on Monday at his residence in Gwagwa after a protracted illness.

City & Crime reports that late Gwagwa, was the FCT PDP chairman between 2003 and 2013.

It was gathered that the funeral prayers for the deceased was led by the Emir of Suleja, Alhaji Awwal Ibrahim and was attended by top government officials as well as politicians from FCT, Nasarawa and Niger states.

He was survived by many children including the Commissioner for Water Resources in Niger State, Alhaji Yahaya Alhassan Gwagwa and the former APC chairmanship aspirant in AMAC during the 2022 council election, Alhaji Sulaiman Alhassan Gwagwa.

He was the Galadima Gwagwa, a position for a royal family in northern Nigeria. 

 

