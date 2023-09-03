Ex-diplomat, Al-Adam, dies at 70

A former secretary in the ministry of foreign affairs, Dr. Muhammad Bello Al-Adam, died on Saturday in India after a brief illness. Announcing his passing,…

A former secretary in the ministry of foreign affairs, Dr. Muhammad Bello Al-Adam, died on Saturday in India after a brief illness.

Announcing his passing, the family of the deceased said arrangements for the funeral rites would be communicated after the arrival of his body to Nigeria.

Al-Adam who hailed from Kano State, had taught at the Kano Judicial School, Shahuchi, before his diplomatic Service in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs between 1984 and 1985.

He ater joined the banking sector before retiring into Industrialization and politics.

Al-Adam who was recognized for his philanthropy was a Kano State gubernatorial aspirant under the defunct UNCP in 1998.

He was a member of the APP, ANPP, CPC and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) where he was a member of the Stakeholders Relations for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 presidential election.

He was survived with a wife and children.

