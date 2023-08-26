Ex-customary court president ‘murdered’

A retired president of the Benue State Customary Court of Appeal, Margaret Igbeta, has been allegedly murdered in her home located at Wantor Kwange Street…

A retired president of the Benue State Customary Court of Appeal, Margaret Igbeta, has been allegedly murdered in her home located at Wantor Kwange Street in Makurdi metropolis of the state.

Igbeta, 72, was found lifeless in the pool of her blood on Thursday night.

It was learnt that the killers spilled her blood all over her house.

Daily Trust Saturday gathered that the late jurist might have been killed a day earlier as the state of her corpse suggested the incident must have occurred over 24-hour prior to the discovery.

The deceased’s body was later retrieved by the police from the scene of the incident at Wantor Kwange street opposite BSU College of Medicine along Gboko Road in Makurdi.

Police source not authorised to speak with journalists, said, “Yes, it’s true. Yesterday, (Thursday) her lifeless body was discovered in her house but the corpse was not looking too good again meaning that it could have happened before yesterday,” he said.

The source added that the police command was working to unravel the killers of the judge even as her family members were already giving useful information to effect an arrest.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, when contacted said she would get details and get back to our correspondent.

Daily Trust reports that the late Justice Igbeta was born on October 17, 1950 and hailed from Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...