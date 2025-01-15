Ex-councillor, son killed in Abuja-Lokoja road crash

A former councillor who represented Rimba-Ebagi ward of Abaji Area Council of the FCT, identified as Paul and his son have been killed in a road accident in the area on Monday.

A witness said the incident happened around 10:34am when the deceased and his son, who were on a motorcycle were run over by a trailer.

He said the father and son were on a bike when he suddenly fell on the shoulder of the road, and a trailer coming from behind crushed them to death.

He said they were rushed to the hospital by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) where they were confirmed dead.

Our reporter learnt that the corpses were later taken to the deceased family house where arrangements are on to bury them.

An official of the FRSC who was part of the rescue operation but preferred anonymity confirmed the incident, saying the corpses had been handed over to the family.

He said the driver and trailer were taken to the police division in the area.