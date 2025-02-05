ex convict arrested over rape in ondo

An ex-convict, Ayodele Ijilakinro, has been apprehended for allegedly having carnal knowledge of some women (names withheld) in Ondo State without their consents.

Ijilakinro (55), was paraded on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Amotekun Corps in Akure, the state capital.

It was learnt that the suspect recently completed a three-year jail term from the Olokuta Correctional Centre for a similar offence.

The alleged serial rapist was found to have resumed his criminal activities before he was apprehended again.

Adetunji Adeleye, the Commander of the Amotekun Corps, paraded the suspects alongside 27 others before journalists in Akure.

Mr Adeleye said the suspect was nabbed after series of complaints about his nefarious activities in the state, adding that he would be made to face prosecution.

During interrogation, Ijilakinro claimed that some of the encounters with the women were consensual, stressing that he only raped three of them.

He also explained that he sometimes met the women while travelling between Akure and Idanre road.

According to him, he often took some of the ladies to hotels, where they ate, drank, and engaged in sexual activities and immorality.

“I only raped three of the women. And they introduced themselves to me. So, anytime we had conversation, I gave some of them money,” he said.

While speaking on his past conviction, Ijilakinro said he was jailed in 2021 following an assault case involving his neighbour.