Ex-Buhari’s ally, Haruna Zago, dies

Prominent Kano politician and Managing Director of REMASAB, Amadu Haruna Zago, is dead.
He died in the early hours of Thursday at his Bachirwa residence, Fagge local government area.
Emir Sanusi is expected to lead funeral prayers at Kofar kudu palace by 1.00pm.
Danzago was the Kano State ANPP chairman and political advisor to governor Ibrahim Shekaru between 2003 and 2007.
He was an ally to former President Muhammadu Buhari and was named interim chairman of CPC (Congress for Progessive Change) in the state before his appointment as the special adviser to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Agriculture between 2015 and 2021.
He was appointed MD REMASAB in 2023 by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.
