Ex-Banker, property merchant, things to know about 49-year-old Alaafin of Oyo

For the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, the journey to the throne of his forefathers did not come on silver platter.

However, his upbringing was marked with some innate qualities and work ethics that propelled him to the throne.

An engineer-cum banker who found himself in the real estate business, his career trajectory extended to oil and gas down to hydro electric provider from where he was unanimously chosen by the entire Owoade-Agunloye family as the preferred candidate to represent them in the Alaafin of Oyo race.

This report reveals things you need to know about the new Alaafin:

BACKGROUND

Oba Akeem Owoade is a Nigerian and Canadian entrepreneur, philanthropist, and president of 100279 Manitoba Limited, a real estate investment and financial services business in Manitoba, Canada. Born 49 years ago to a prominent and royal family of Owoade-Agunloye in Oyo town, Prince Akeem Owoade is one of the surviving children of Pa Rasaki Ibiyosi Owoade, the descendant of Aremo Aderounmu Iyanda Owoade, Agure Compound, Oyo town.

EDUCATIONAL JOURNEY

Prince Akeem Owoade completed his secondary school education at Baptist High School, Saki, Oyo State, Nigeria in 1992. His father worked for Oyo North Agricultural Development Programme (ONADEP) helping the Oke-Ogun community in boosting agricultural productivity.

Taking an early interest in engineering, Prince Akeem Owoade began his engineering studies by completing his National Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from ‘The Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State (1994 to 1997) and The Polytechnic, Ibadan (1999 to 2001), Oyo State, Nigeria respectively.

He did his NYSC with Nigeria Gas Company as Mechanical Intern/Planner in 2002. After the completion of his youth service, he worked with Oceanic Bank International Plc. in Warri as a teller from 2003 to 2004.

Following that adventure, the new Alaafin decided to further his education in the United Kingdom where he attended University of Sunderland (2008) and Northumbria University (2012) and earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Mechanical Engineering, respectively.

He became certified in Project Management in June,2015 (PMP holder)

PHILANTROPHIST

The monarch has been described as a practical, steadfast, loyal, and reliable person who will follow through on anything he commits to. He is reputed to have a strong passion for helping others and has consistently been providing requisite support to relatives, family, friends, and the entire community, both home and abroad. The quality played a huge part in his unanimous choice by the family.

Before moving to Canada, the new Alaafin sojourned at Oil Reach Company in Glasgow, UK as a Planning Engineer. He was the Project Coordinator at Manitoba Hydro, Canada (one of the largest electric power and natural gas utility providers in Canada.

He is expected that his reign will benefit Oyo town and the Yoruba race generally as a result of his wealth of global experience, educational background, leadership qualities, sense of enterprise, conflict resolution skills, charisma, humility, and religious tolerance.

To demonstrate his cultural heritage despite his extensive travels globally, the new Alaafi has always been a contributing member of “Egbe Omo Yoruba” wherever he goes.

And moreover, his slogan is “if we are to preserve culture we must continue to create it.”