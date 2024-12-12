Ex-AMAC chair unveils new newspaper ‘Aso Mirror’

The immediate past chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Alhaji Abdullahi Candido, has unveiled a weekly publication, Aso Mirror newspaper to bridge the gap between the government and Abuja residents.

Speaking during the unveiling of the newspaper in the Gwagwa community in AMAC on Tuesday, Candido, who is the chairman/publisher, said the publication’s mission was to be a voice for the people of the FCT.

He said he would ensure that the newspaper represents the community’s interests and provides a well-balanced and objective reportage in line with the codes and ethics of journalism.

He assured dignitaries at the event that Aso Mirror would report government activities accurately, towards holding government officials accountable and devoid of unnecessary criticism.

The publisher, however, said “Notwithstanding, we shall also criticise and assess the government, when necessary, but we will not be against anybody. As we are only trying to ensure that things are done properly.”

Earlier, the chairman of Abaji Area Council, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Abdullahi, who was the chairman of the occasion, commended the publisher’s initiative in launching an indigenous newspaper.

AMAC Chairman, Mr Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, represented by the secretary of the council, Danlami Hayyo, lauded Candido for the initiative and expressed his administration’s partnership with the media outfit.