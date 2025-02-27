Ex-acting Accountant General makes fresh plea for settlement with EFCC

A former acting Accountant General of the Federation, Anamekwe Nwabuoku, has made another plea with a Federal High Court in Abuja for time to negotiate refund with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In the application through his counsel, Isidore Udenko, Nwabuoku told the court that he has hired a Senior Advocate of Nigeria to negotiate an out-of-court-settlement with the EFCC.

Udenko said the earlier discussion for settlement failed.

However, counsel to the EFCC, Ekele Iheanacho (SAN), who had indicated the availability of five witnesses for the day’s proceeding, said he was not opposed to the application.

The EFCC had filed 11-count charges against Nwabuoku and Felix Nweke bordering on money laundering to the tune of N1.6 billion during their tenure as director of Finance and Accounts in the Ministry of Defence between 2019 and 2021.

Nwabuoku was appointed acting AGoF on May 20, 2022, under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari after Ahmed Idris was suspended as AGF over alleged N80bn fraud.

He was, however, removed in July 2022, a few weeks after assuming office.

Earlier, Felix Nweke, who testified as a witness, said the ex-acting AGF used four different companies to divert public funds.

Justice James Omotosho has fixed March 14 for a hearing.