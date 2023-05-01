Evolution of Online Games in Nigeria: A Historical Overview from the Past to the Present

Africa is quickly embracing online gaming with Nigeria as one of the most promising countries for its growth. Being one of the most populous nations…

With a steadily growing middle class that spends more money on entertainment, the future seems bright. In this article you will learn more about the evolution of online games in Nigeria. Get ready for an historical overview of online casino games in the country, from past to present.

History of Online Gaming in Nigeria

The popularity of online gaming has a different story than in most western nations where today’s games are traditionally played at both arcade centres and via home gaming. In Nigeria, internet and smartphone penetration has largely boosted the popularity of gaming, accounting for most of its users with a less dominant role for arcade centres and home gaming. Purchasing a game console is an investment and a limited percentage of people in Nigeria can afford that. For a long time it was a huge barrier for people that wanted to participate in the gaming industry and there are still a lot of people that opt for mobile play.

At the same time, the popularity of gaming was and continues to be triggered by influencers that share their winnings, strategies, and tactics via social media. Today, there are a huge number of gamers that share content on different platforms like Twitch, Youtube, TikTok, and Instagram. Some users are based in Africa and Nigeria while most share their videos from other continents. More and more people in Nigeria also have Wifi at home. Stable internet connections and large amounts of data are required to engage in online gaming and the number of Nigerians having access to this is on the rise. This has given them the opportunity to try to put the tips they see online into practice themselves.

Which Games do Nigerians Play?

Nigerians enjoy most of the popular gaming products with local behaviour and preferences resembling the way it’s done in other countries in the world. These include:

Video Games

League of Legends: often referred to as LoL, League of Legends remains one of the world’s biggest games. It is also one of the most accessible games because it can be played on laptops, and desktop computers, whilst spin-offs can be played on smartphones as well. LoL is also known for its clans that play on a global scale.

often referred to as LoL, League of Legends remains one of the world’s biggest games. It is also one of the most accessible games because it can be played on laptops, and desktop computers, whilst spin-offs can be played on smartphones as well. LoL is also known for its clans that play on a global scale. DOTA 2: in this strategy-oriented game choose your hero and make your way through foes to occupy and defend bases. DOTA 2 is one of the best-selling games in Nigeria and has been popular since its launch in 2013. There are many forums and special leagues for Nigerian players.

Lottery

Like in most other nations, the lottery is one of the most traditional games of chance and it remains popular to this day. In 1990, the government went ahead and made a bid to generate revenue through the legalisation of different games of chance. This bid made reservations in the Criminal Act Code, allowing Nigerians to play games like lotteries, in addition to land based casino games, and sports betting.

Casino games

Sports betting: with so many sports events to bet on, it is easy to understand why sports betting is the most available gambling product in Nigeria. Nigerians primarily supports football teams from Europe and bets on matches in popular leagues like the English Premier League, whilst the Spanish Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1, also remain popular.

with so many sports events to bet on, it is easy to understand why sports betting is the most available gambling product in Nigeria. Nigerians primarily supports football teams from Europe and bets on matches in popular leagues like the English Premier League, whilst the Spanish Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1, also remain popular. Poker: as for poker, Nigeria is known to be one of the countries that has been putting the continent on the map. Even though Nigerian poker sites do not boast of the most traffic, they are performing well and growing steadily. Aside from offering casual poker games, the country has had its fair share of high roller tournaments and the niche seems to become more dominant by the day.

as for poker, Nigeria is known to be one of the countries that has been putting the continent on the map. Even though Nigerian poker sites do not boast of the most traffic, they are performing well and growing steadily. Aside from offering casual poker games, the country has had its fair share of high roller tournaments and the niche seems to become more dominant by the day. Casino games: online casino games are also gaining traction amongst Nigerian players. Most of the online operators, now have a complete catalogue of casino games covering Slots, Table Games, Bingo, Poker, Roulette, and Baccarat. With games becoming more realistic and potential maximum wins skyrocketing and even outperforming prize money in brick and mortar settings, Nigerians have started to realise that it can offer them many benefits to play online. With slots and table games available 24/7, gambling enthusiasts can play whenever they want.

Future of Gaming in Nigeria

There are a lot of technological advances in Africa, and Nigeria is listed amongst the biggest beneficiaries. The number of people using and demanding digital services in our country has been on the rise. With a young population, Nigeria under 30s fit the profile of a mainstream gamer with players typically aged between 18 and 34 and predominantly male. Mobile sports betting is also big business in Nigeria, with 87% of players using smartphones to access the internet and place their bets. The gaming market has seen steady growth year on year but remains fragmented in comparison with other countries.

The spread of mobile phones have lowered the barrier for entry to become a gamer. With the increased performance of phones and the better mobile phone game graphics available today, there is less need to buy a special console or device for at least a part of the games. About 15 years ago, owning a mobile phone in Nigeria was linked to status because they were unaffordable for most Nigerians. For most young Nigerians nowadays mobile phones have become an essential part of life, whether that includes gaming or not.

Another niche that is on the rise is that of eSports. In other parts of the world, eSports betting has gained territory as well which is another niche where Nigeria and Africa and general lack behind. It has seen a rise since the corona pandemic, especially in South Africa. During the lockdown, gaming enthusiasts and sports fans found joy in indoor activities such as playing virtually in the comfort of their homes. As a result, the industry gained more popularity. In Nigeria, esports had been governed by Esports Nigeria, which even went as far as launching its own leagues in 2020. Europe’s, Asia’s, and North America’s esports betting landscape are several steps ahead of Africa. Nigeria’s eSports betting market is not underdeveloped but developing with lots of potential.

With the legalisation of online betting, widespread smartphone penetration, and better internet quality in the country, the future of playing games in Nigeria also seems to be bright. Casino games will continue to move from offline to online and from computers to mobile phones with part of the potential depending on economical and technological growth. Video games will largely continue to be played on smartphones with the middle class getting more access to consoles and devices allowing them to play from home. And with a population as strong as +220 million people, there is always potential.