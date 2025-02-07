Everything worked well under my watch – Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the handling of Nigeria’s economy and security during his eight-year tenure, affirming that both sectors saw significant improvements.

Buhari made the remarks on Wednesday while receiving members of the Katsina State Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists at his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

Reflecting on his administration’s achievements, the former president recalled the numerous challenges he inherited from the previous People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in 2015.

He stressed security concerns, including terrorism, and the dire economic situation as major hurdles that needed urgent attention.

“Nigeria’s security and economy improved significantly under my administration compared to what we met in 2015,” Buhari said.

Buhari expressed confidence that the progress made under his leadership would continue to benefit the country, stating, “Things will continue to improve in Nigeria.”