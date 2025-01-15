Every vote must count in 2027 – Akpabio

We’ll prioritise tax reforms, appropriation bill passage – Speaker

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has pledged the National Assembly’s commitment to completing the electoral reform process ahead of the 2027 general elections, emphasising that every vote must count.

Speaking yesterday as the Senate resumed after the yuletide break, Akpabio, in a speech titled “Rising to the Greatness of Our Calling,” stressed the importance of strengthening electoral processes for party primaries, congresses and conventions.

“Electoral reform must be completed this year. As the nation begins preparations for the next election cycle 2027, we have a unique opportunity to strengthen our electoral act for the congresses, primaries and conventions,” he said.

Akpabio said, “It is our chance to give Nigerians an election that is transparent and credible and reflective of their will. Every vote must count.

“The foundation of every thriving democracy is trust in its electoral process. Electoral reform is not just a legislative duty; it is a moral imperative. It is our chance to gift the Nigerian people a system that is transparent, credible and reflective of their will.”

The Senate president urged lawmakers to remain steadfast in their responsibilities and dedicated to fostering peace and unity in the country. He identified two key priorities: the passage of the 2025 budget and completing electoral reforms.

Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, called on senators to rededicate themselves to the task of nation-building, saying, “We must rise to the greatness of our calling to fix Nigeria.”

On his part, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, outlined the House’s legislative priorities for 2025, with a focus on passing the Tax Reform Bills and the Appropriation Bill.

In his address, read by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Abbas emphasised the significance of the reforms in driving economic recovery and fiscal stability.

“Our legislative agenda for 2025 prioritises the passage of the Appropriation Bill and the Tax Reform Bills, both pivotal to broadening the tax base, improving compliance and reducing dependency on external borrowing,” he said.

The speaker stressed the importance of equity in implementing the reforms, ensuring they address the needs of all Nigerians, particularly vulnerable populations.

He acknowledged the socioeconomic challenges facing the country, including hunger, poverty and recent tragic events like stampedes during palliative distributions and civilian casualties during military operations, as stark reminders of governance complexities.

To promote transparency and inclusivity, Abbas announced plans for a Citizens’ Town Hall on the national budget. This initiative aims to provide Nigerians with a platform to engage directly with lawmakers on fiscal matters, reinforcing public trust and accountability.

He further noted that constitutional amendments would address governance challenges and promote inclusivity and equity.

The speaker reaffirmed the importance of constructive collaboration between the legislative and executive arms of government while maintaining institutional independence.

“Our collective efforts should be focused on policies that prioritise the welfare of the people and strengthen the foundations of our democracy,” he added.