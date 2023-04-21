From Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi A medical practitioner in Benue State, Dr Mark Ogbodo, has become a reference to many young people seeking to break…

A medical practitioner in Benue State, Dr Mark Ogbodo, has become a reference to many young people seeking to break new grounds or attain greater heights in their chosen profession.

Ogbodo, at the public presentation of his new book, Untold stunned the audience with his narrative about how he sponsored himself through secondary and university education and how he aims to inspire youths with his writing.

At the public presentation of the book, many people said they were inspired by his ability to weave through the rigorous practice of medicine and writing books.

Ogbodo who hails from Obi LGA of Benue State obtained a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from Igbinedion University, Okada, in Edo State.

Even as a medic, I write to inspire youths — Ogbodo

He has four publications since he started writing in 2017. They are The Journey: A flight to greatness aft er a long walk (novel), Amour Maternal written in 2021 and now recommended as main text for JSS2 classes by the Benue State Ministry of Education as well as supplementary reader by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC).

Ogbodo also wrote There was a Man – a 6th anthology of poems/essays in memory of Chinua Achebe by the society of young Nigerian writers, Anambra State, in 2021. His latest book, Untold, was released in February this year.

Ogbodo has been a mentor and inspiration to many, especially, young people. Commenting, the founder of Unique Secondary School, Mrs Juliana Atume, lauded Ogbodo who she said was the pioneer head boy of the school. “Doctor Ogbodo is disciplined and he was always among the best fi ve students to report to school every day.

He is well organised and very humble,” she said. Reviewing the 118-page book, Dr Maria Ajima of the

Department of English at the Benue State University (BSU) Makurdi said the novella is educative and entertaining as it explores a serious issue in society.

“A medical doctor and novelist – Mark stays back in the rural areas to deliver deliverables,” she said.

The state chairman, Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Onwanyi Ulegede, said Ogbodo’s outstanding achievement and contributions to the literary and medical fields are well-known and respected.

While presenting the book to the public, a consultant in the Department of Radiologist at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Prof. Mohammed Hameed, encouraged people to always

read books not only to pass examinations but to get themselves acquainted with happenings.

Chairman of the occasion, Dr Kuma Gbanan, also encouraged people to read the book to gain knowledge and inspiration for personal and national growth. Meanwhile, Ogbodo who is the current Public Relations Offi cer of the Nigerian Medical Association in Benue State as well as Assistant Secretary of Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners in Benue State thereafter thanked all who attended the programme.