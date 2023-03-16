Evans re-arraigned for ‘kidnapping, attempted murder’

The convicted billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly called ‘Evans’, was on Thursday re-arraigned before a Lagos State High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square,…

Evans was re-arraigned alongside Joseph Emeka, Victor Aduba and Linus Opara, before Justice Ibironke Harrison.

The Lagos State Prosecution Counsel, Mr H. Owokoniran, arraigned them on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping, and attempted murder.

The case started denovo after the case file was transferred from Justice Adedayo Akintoye, the initial trial judge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice A. Akintoye was handling the trial at Igbosere part of the high court, before it was burnt during the October 2020 #Endsars saga.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, Owokoniran said the state had to re-arraign the defendant because of fresh facts at the desposal of the prosecuting officer.

Owokaniran said that the defendants committed the offences on Sept.7, 2015, at 7th Avenue, Festac Town, Lagos.

According to him, Evans and his co-defendants allegedly kidnapped one Chief James Uduji and collected a ransom of 1.2 million US Dollars.

He alleged that the defendants attempted to murder a victim, Donatus Nwoye, by shooting him in the hand.

The prosecution said that the defendants also shot one Jereome Okezie on his hand and head.

According to the prosecution, the offences contravene Sections 230, 271 (3) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants again pleaded not guilty to the charges and the judge adjourned the trial until May 3. (NAN)