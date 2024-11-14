✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Europe’s richest man sues Elon Musk’s X 

Bernard Arnault, Europe’s richest person is suing Elon Musk’s social media platform X (Formerly Twitter), claiming his newspapers’ content is being used without paying for it, according to a report by The Telegraph.

The newspapers in question are Le Parisien and Les Echos, two French dailies owned by Arnault’s luxury empire LVMH.

The lawsuit is also supported by two other dailies, Le Figaro and Le Monde and claims that the newspapers are due for payment under a 2019 European directive which allows newspapers, magazines or press agencies to be remunerated when their content is reused by digital giants, according to the report.

The report cited the title as saying X never agreed to open negotiations with French news publishers, in contrast to Google and Meta.

This pits two of the richest persons in the world against each other in a courtroom battle.

 

