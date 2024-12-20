European Muslims arrive in S/Arabia as King’s guests for Umrah, others

A new group of Muslim pilgrims arrived in the holy city of Madinah from Europe on Thursday to perform Umrah as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Programme for Hajj, Umrah and Visit.

The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, which supervises the programme, received the 250 visitors, who come from 14 different countries. The ministry will provide the group services during their stay.

As well as visiting the Prophet’s Mosque and Quba Mosque, the pilgrims will tour historic sites including the King Fahd Glorious Qur’an Printing Complex, the Uhud Martyrs’ Cemetery, and the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilisation.

They will then head to the holy city of Makkah to perform Umrah rituals.

(Arab News)