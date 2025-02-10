EU-SDGN launches media toolkit to promote inclusive reporting

The European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) Programme has launched a toolkit to help community radio professionals to ensure fair, accurate, ethical, and inclusive reporting of electoral issues across the country.

The toolkit titled “Doing Civic and Voter Education: A Toolkit for Community Radio Professionals in Nigeria,” also aims to empower community radio to engage with marginalised groups, such as women, youth, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Furthermore, the EU-SDGN programme, fosters inclusive voter education, provides strategies for countering misinformation and hate speech, and ensures that all members of society, especially marginalised groups, have a voice in the democratic process.

Through this initiative, the EU supports media literacy and provides fact-checking tools, helping Nigerians distinguish reliable information, and thereby enhancing democratic engagement.

Speaking about the toolkit, particularly how it improves the capacity of the growing community radio professionals across the country, Executive Director, Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO), Akin Akingbulu, said, “Community radio, in particular, has developed in large numbers, and is now seen as a significant component of broadcasting plurality in Nigeria.

“A key feature of the toolkit is that it stresses the importance of combating misinformation, disinformation, and hate speech—issues that can seriously undermine the electoral process. The toolkit offers practical guidance on fact-checking, promoting digital literacy, and encouraging dialogue with communities to address harmful content.”

Noting that the toolkit strengthens the quality and inclusivity of civic education in Nigeria, Akingbulu said, “The toolkit not only equips journalists to produce accurate, unbiased content but also reinforces the crucial role of the media in shaping an informed electorate. Through this project, the EU is helping to build a more inclusive society where citizens can actively participate in the democratic process.

“As Nigeria prepares for its next elections, the toolkit is expected to have a lasting impact, encouraging informed, responsible, and inclusive participation. This will help strengthen Nigeria’s democratic values and foster an engaged electorate.

“The toolkit is part of a collective efforts in ensuring no citizen is left uninformed or excluded from the electoral process. Ultimately, the toolkit serves as a powerful reminder of the essential role the media plays in shaping Nigeria’s democratic future.”