EU-RoLAC, Edo Mark 16 Days of Activism, vow to End Gender-Based Violence

Edo State joined the global community in commemorating the 2024 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) with a series of impactful activities aimed at raising awareness and advocating for the eradication of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

The campaign, themed “UNITE! Activism to End Violence Against Women and Girls,” was spearheaded by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme in collaboration with the State Ministry of Social Development and Gender Issues (MSDGI).

The highlight of the event was the attendance of the Sister to the new Edo State Governor, Monday Okpenholor, Ms Okpebholo, who reaffirmed the governor’s commitment to the fight against SGBV.

In her address, she emphasised the importance of collective action in creating a society free of violence against women and girls.

“This administration stands firmly against all forms of gender-based violence. Together, we will strengthen our efforts to ensure that survivors are supported, perpetrators are held accountable, and future generations can live in safety and dignity,” Ms Okpebholo said.

The RoLAC team spotlighted the detrimental impact of retrogressive cultural practices that have hindered SGBV campaigns in Nigeria for years. The State Coordinator, RoLAC, Ms Uche Nwokedi, urged survivors to break the silence and come forward. “We must challenge harmful traditions that perpetuate violence and discourage survivors from speaking out. Ending SGBV requires not only strong laws but also a societal shift that empowers survivors to share their stories without fear of stigma,” she stated.

A range of activities marked the campaign in Edo State, including social media campaigns, road walks, community sensitizations, and a high-level conference. These initiatives were designed to galvanize public attention, engage stakeholders, and spark meaningful discussions around SGBV prevention and response.

The campaign also highlighted gaps in the implementation of existing laws and policies. Stakeholders called for stronger enforcement mechanisms and urged policymakers to prioritize SGBV prevention within government agendas. “Laws alone are not enough; we need consistent implementation and community-driven solutions to ensure their impact,” a participant remarked during a press briefing.