EU, Oxfam spend N434m in Adamawa, Kebbi on food security

The European Union (EU) and the OXFAM Strengthening Active Citizenship and Improve Service Delivery (OSAID) Project said they spent N434m in Adamawa and Kebbi states on the project.

The OXFAM Nigeria country director, Dr Vincent Ahonsi, said this in Abuja at the closeout and dissemination workshops of the project, implemented from August 2021 to February 2023 in Adamawa and Kebbi states.

According to him, the OSAID project targets rural communities to increase agricultural inputs and that the goal of the project was to improve transparency and accountability in governance and market systems towards reducing poverty and inequality in Adamawa and Kebbi states.

“The platform enables citizens to track the government’s performance and provide real-time feedback, which is a significant step towards improving trust between the government and the governed. The state has already been supported to develop a social protection policy that harmonizes all social protection programmes in the state,” he said.

He said women had increased access and control over productive assets with better opportunities to contribute to decision making processes both at household and community levels.

He noted that in Adamawa State, the project in partnership with the state government, through the office of the chairperson, State Planning Commission, had institutionalised a strategic citizens’ engagement platform leveraging information communication technology.

“In Kebbi State, we have activated and supported the state committee on food and nutrition security and established food and nutrition security committees across four local government areas,” he said.