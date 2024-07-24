EU moves to boost capacity of teachers in Katsina, Adamawa, Enugu, others

The European Union (EU) has launched the second phase of its education programme tagged “Expand, Integrate and Strengthen Systems (EISS),” to build the capacity of…

At the launch of the Programme in Abuja, EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms Samuela Isopi, said the second phase of the programme which focuses on teachers, complements the first phase, Education and Youth Empowerment in North Western Nigeria, launched in 2023.

She said the funding for both phases amounts to 45.4 million euros, under the Global Gateway Strategy to boost smart, clean and secure connections in digital, energy and transport sectors as well as strengthen health, education and research systems across the world.

Represented by EU’s head of human development, Leila Ben Amor Mathieu, she said the EU under EISS would partner with six training colleges in Adamawa, Bayelsa, Enugu, Katsina, Plateau and Oyo.

According to her, the beneficiary states are expected to in turn reach out to a wider pool of teachers.

“Why focus on teachers? Because teachers are the bedrock of education. They are the ones who inspire, nurture, and guide our future generations Investing in teachers is investing in our collective future. All over the world they play an essential role in shaping the minds and hearts of the next generation,” she said.

She said in many countries and in Nigeria in particular, teachers face numerous challenges, ranging from insufficient resources to the pressures of adapting to rapidly changing educational environments.

“Recognizing these challenges, the European Union has identified with the government the critical need to support Nigerian teachers in their professional development and personal resilience,” she said.

While noting that by empowering teachers, they are not only enhancing the quality of education but also ensuring that students receive the guidance and support they need to succeed in an ever-changing world, she said the implementation of the programme is entrusted to their partner, UNESCO.”

Speaking, UN Resident Coordinator, Mohammed Fall, while commending Nigeria’s effort to meet up with SDG goals, however, lamented the high number of inadequate trained teachers in schools.

Fall said: “The UNESCO Global report on Teachers 2023, notes that teacher attrition is a global concern: between 2015 and 2022, attrition rates of primary education teachers doubled around the world from 4.6 to 9 per cent.”

“Regardless of the country’s income level, and even remuneration, teachers are leaving the profession within the first five years of practice. We must halt this worrisome trend.”

The Minister of Education, Prof. Mamman Tahir, maintained that teachers represents a significant milestone in the collective efforts to transform the educational landscape in Nigeria.

Represented by the Director Basic Education, Dr. Folake Olatunji-David, he commended the funding support from the EU, the technical support of UNESCO as well as the commitment of all the state governments involved in the programme.

“We all know that education is a cornerstone of national development and it is only through a well structured and resilient education system that we can achieve the sustainable goal.”

Prof Mamman noted that the project was aimed at improving student attainment and contribute to Nigeria’s human development through an increase in the number of qualified and resilient teachers, added that the project will help in addressing the challenges confronting teachers in the country.