EU, Germany support Nigeria with N31.9bn for renewable energy

The EU and German Government have launched the third phase of the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP) to foster investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency and rural electrification.

The programme will be a €17.9m fund, to enable 1,500 people get access to electricity and 30,000 to clean cooking gas while eight megawatts of electricity will be generated in the third phase.

The NESP was first commissioned in 2013, as a technical assistance programme co-funded by the European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Power (FMP).

Speaking at the launch and steering committee meeting of NESP III, the Head of Section Green and Digital Economy at the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS said achieving a cleaner future is the business of all stakeholders.

She said the EU has continued to support the Nigerian government to achieve its energy security plans and also achieve a sustainable energy future through the increase of renewables in its electricity mix.

She said the EU was pleased to have commissioned an additional funding for the third phase of the programme to continue supporting the development of various frameworks and innovative models, bringing a new landscape to the concept of electricity franchising, attracting renewable energy investments and ensuring reliable power supply to its beneficiaries.

The Deputy Ambassador, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Johannes Lehne, re-affirmed the commitment of the German government to Nigeria in achieving its energy transition targets.

She said technologies and investments for renewable energy and energy efficiency will be key for diversifying Nigeria’s energy mix and decarbonising the five critical sectors identified in the Energy Transition Plan (ETP).

“The third phase of NESP was commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) with €8.9m Euros in May this year.

“The EU has recently commissioned an additional €9m, which increases the total budget of the NESP programme to €17.9m. This shows Germany’s and its partners continued commitment to support Nigeria’s set targets in the Energy Transition Plan,” she added.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power, Mahmuda Mmman said the Ministry would continue to appreciate the EU and German government for their continuous support to Nigeria, especially for ensuring energy security in the most affordable and sustainable manner.