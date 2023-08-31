EU foreign ministers debate Niger coup fallout

EU Foreign Ministers are in the Spanish city of Toledo on Thursday to discuss continued support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion and the fallout…

EU Foreign Ministers are in the Spanish city of Toledo on Thursday to discuss continued support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion and the fallout of the coup in Niger.

Sanctions on the Niger junta and organisations that support them are to be examined after a push from Germany and France and a proposal from the European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell.

Adding uncertainty to political stability in Africa, as the EU looks to reassess its approach to the Sahel region, was an announcement on Wednesday that the military in Gabon, to the south of the region, also declared a coup.

Ahead of the 78th United Nations General Assembly and the G20 summit in India, EU foreign ministers are also to discuss Ukraine’s diplomatic campaign to end the Russian invasion with their Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Of concern for Ukraine and its allies is that India did not invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the Group of 20 (G20) summit of major economies.

At the 2022 G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali, Ukraine was top of the agenda.

Zelensky made an appearance via video-call and presented his 10-point peace plan there for the first time.

Among other things, Zelensky called on Russia to withdraw invading troops from Ukraine, the release of all Ukrainians held by Russia, and a special tribunal to try Russian leaders for the invasion. (dpa/NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...