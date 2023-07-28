EU condemns Niger Coup, warns of consequences

Listen To Trust Radio Live The European Union (EU) has condemned in the strongest terms the coup in Nigér, warning of dire consequences. It said…

It said the events of recent days constitute a serious attack on stability and democracy in Nigér.

“As ECOWAS pointed out in its latest press release, this coup is in total violation of the democratic principles on which the management of political power in the region is based.

“The EU reiterates its support for the action of the organization in the sub-region and for the ongoing efforts to allow an immediate return to constitutional order,” the organisation said.

The EU also called for President Bazoum’s security and freedom of movement to be guaranteed unconditionally.

“Any breach of the constitutional order will have consequences for cooperation between the EU and Niger, including the immediate suspension of all budget support.

“The EU stands with the people of Nigér and reaffirms its full commitment to strict respect for the rule of law, human rights and international humanitarian law in Nigér,” it said in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

The EU said it will remain in close coordination with the ECOWAS Heads of State.

