EU: Brussels vows to ‘respond firmly’ to Trump’s tariff

The European Union on Sunday blasted US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, and said the 27-nation bloc would hit back “firmly” if targeted.
Brussels had until now indicated it hoped to avoid a trade conflict with Trump through negotiation.
But on Friday the US leader doubled down by saying he “absolutely” planned to target the EU in future, as he slapped levies on his North American neighbours and China.
The spokesman for the European Commission said: “The EU would respond firmly to any trading partner that unfairly or arbitrarily imposes tariffs on EU goods”.
“At this time, we are not aware of any additional tariffs being imposed on EU products,” he added.
