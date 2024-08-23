Etsu Nupe calls for unity among Muslims

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Abuja National Mosque Management Board, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has called for unity among Muslims in the country to…

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Abuja National Mosque Management Board, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has called for unity among Muslims in the country to better their wellbeing and their contributions to national development.

He made the call on Thursday in Abuja at the inauguration of the re-constituted 12-member Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Abuja Muslim Forum (AMF).

“We believe strongly that the unity of purpose is very important. Our religion teaches unity, peace and progress.

“And we urge all the Muslim ummah to come together, irrespective of their ‘aqeedah’ (creed) or the way they are practising this religion, there is only difference in practice, but the religion is one.

“Allah (God) is one. So, we believe strongly the purpose of unity and unity of purpose and we also should be together and encourage others, to live in peace with one another and progress positively together,” Abubakar said.

The Etsu Nupe Abubakar was also elevated to the position of the Grand Patron of the AMF after the inauguration of the AMF BoT.

The Ameer (leader) of AMF, Alhaji Abdulrasaq Ajani, urged the BoT to hit the ground running to fast-track all its programmes and developmental projects for the benefit of the Muslim Ummah in FCT and beyond.

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Alhaji Mahmud Yayale Ahmed, who was inaugurated as the Chairman of the AMF BoT, assured of their commitment to the realisation of the AMF objectives and the success of the organisation.

Members of the AMF BoT are Alhaji. Mahmud Yayale Ahmed, Chairman; and Mallam Idrisu Usman, Secretary; while the other members are Hajiya Maryam Dada Ibrahim, Senator U. K. Umar, Prince Yakubu Kola Adeyemi, Dr Shaibu Yakubu Kurfi, Alhaji Sani Magaji Tambawal, Alhaji Mahmud Sanusi, Hajiya Queensley Seghosime, Alhaji Umar Ado Bayero, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Gobir and Arch. Bakar Abubakar.